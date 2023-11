Submitted by Susan Berven.

Don’t miss this fabulous performance in the Lakewood Elks beautiful Ballroom!

The 2nd Annual “Elvis Inspirational Christmas” starring Danny Vernon and the Devilles will be Saturday, December 9th. Doors open 6 pm, Show 7-9 pm. Tickets $30 includes a complimentary cocktail. Our lounge will be open and a special food menu will be available.

Call 253-588-2388 to reserve seats! (See poster attached for detailed information.)