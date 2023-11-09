Lakewood First Lions Annual Crab Feed And Dance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

If you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), dance to a well known rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s Annual Crab Feed and Dance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.

The cost is $65 per person. You can pay one of two ways. Option one is a check made out to the Lakewood Lions Foundation. All checks must be mailed to ERIC WARN for tracking purposes. His address is 10404 109th Ave SW, Lakewood WA 98498. With the check please include all the names of the people you are paying for and what they are eating.

Option two is going to www.PayPal.com and logging in.

Click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Fill in the $ amount. In the “What’s This Payment For Box,” write Crab Feed and then list the names of the people you are paying for and what are they eating. Don’t forget your phone number.

If people do not have a PayPal account, they can create one. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above.

And don’t forget to ask your friends to come with you. Tables can accommodate eight people. Friends don’t let friends sit at home when there is a good party going on. Great food, a dessert dash, 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various Lakewood sight and hearing projects and related programs.

Please put this date in your organizer. Questions? Contact Eric Warn at ewarn6234@aol.com or 253-222-3742.