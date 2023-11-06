Veterans Day 2023 (Nov. 11) Celebration at Veterans Plaza, UP’s Cirque Park – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Howard Lee.

University Place Veterans Plaza (501c3 non profit) and the City of University Place, WA, invite you to our celebration of Veterans Day 2023 at 11:00am, November 11th, at University Place Veterans Plaza, in UP’s Cirque Park. The celebration will consist of patriotic music, laying of a ceremonial wreath at the Veterans Wall, and our Mayor Steve Worthington and WA State Representative Mari Leavitt will speak on the importance of Veterans Day to our great Country. Immediately following the ceremony (noon) you are invited to a complimentary spaghetti lunch and refreshments at the American Legion Post #138, 7515 Cirque Drive, UP (approximately one block from Veterans Plaza). This is a rain or shine event.