 Veterans Day 2023 (Nov. 11) Celebration at Veterans Plaza, UP’s Cirque Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Veterans Day 2023 (Nov. 11) Celebration at Veterans Plaza, UP’s Cirque Park

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Howard Lee.

University Place Veterans Plaza (501c3 non profit) and the City of University Place, WA, invite you to our celebration of Veterans Day 2023 at 11:00am, November 11th, at University Place Veterans Plaza, in UP’s Cirque Park. The celebration will consist of patriotic music, laying of a ceremonial wreath at the Veterans Wall, and our Mayor Steve Worthington and WA State Representative Mari Leavitt will speak on the importance of Veterans Day to our great Country. Immediately following the ceremony (noon) you are invited to a complimentary spaghetti lunch and refreshments at the American Legion Post #138, 7515 Cirque Drive, UP (approximately one block from Veterans Plaza). This is a rain or shine event.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *