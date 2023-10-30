Utility Billing Switching to Monthly – The Suburban Times

You asked. We listened. Starting in November 2023, your City utility bill will switch to monthly.

Starting in November, all City utility customers will switch to paying monthly. Besides customer demand, the City is also switching for the following reasons.

Easier to budget Consistent due date Lower bill amount Ability to plan ahead

To learn more, please go to our Utility Billing website page. For questions about the switch, please get in touch with our Utility Billing Division at copbilling@puyallupwa.gov.

