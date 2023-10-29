Tillicum Townhomes and Concordia College Students – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ellie Wilson.

It has been a busy week with Concordia College students from Minnesota, working with Habitat for Humanity, building townhomes in the Tillicum neighborhood in honor of Dr. Claudia Thomas. These 12 Concordia students came to Lakewood for a week to volunteer their time and talents in assisting with this project. Their work ethic and energy have definitely assisted in making progress at the site and the Friends of Claudia Thomas are very grateful for the support which they have provided. This has been a wonderful collaborative effort. We would welcome them back any time!