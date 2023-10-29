Cold? Warm up with Japanese food, shopping at Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Bazaar – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

From left: Daifuku mochi, a pastry made at the temple; Udon noodles garnished with bok choi leaves, and slices of kamaboko and egg; beef curry and steamed white rice.

After three years as a drive-up-only event, the Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Bazaar returns in person on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Visitors can enjoy Japanese-style beef curry and steamed white rice or a bowl of hearty, thick udon noodles, to-go. The beef curry and udon must be pre-ordered by 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at www.tacomabt.org and picked up at the bazaar on Nov. 12. The cost is $13 each.

Udon is a perfect fall soup made of thick noodles, a mild broth, and garnished with bok choi cabbage, tsukemono pickled vegetables and slices of kamaboko fish cake and egg.

A bazaar favorite, the beef curry includes cut-up vegetables, and is savory, slightly sweet, and less spicy, than Indian curry.

The day of the bazaar, visitors can browse through a bake sale featuring homemade whole pies, cookies, and other treats. Specialties will include our temple-prepared daifuku mochi, a pastry made of smooth, sweet rice filled with sweet red bean paste, and kuri manju, a baked pastry, also filled with sweet bean paste. Get there before they sell out!

Meanwhile, our always-popular rummage sale will offer Japanese dishware, dolls, artwork and gifts.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Bazaar

When: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, Social Hall,

1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA

More info: www.tacomabt.org, 253-627-1417

Questions: emmainge17@gmail.com