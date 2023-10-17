 2024 Property Tax Levy Ordinance topic of Nov. 6 Public Hearing – The Suburban Times

2024 Property Tax Levy Ordinance topic of Nov. 6 Public Hearing

Leave a Comment

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the 2024 Property Tax Levy Ordinance. The meeting will be held the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA. If you would like to provide virtual Public Testimony on the Public Hearing during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

Public Testimony may be sent in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

For further information, please call Tho Kraus, Deputy City Manager at (253) 983-7706.

