Veterans Day 2023 Celebration, Nov. 11, Veterans Plaza in UP’s Cirque Park – The Suburban Times

Veterans Day 2023 Celebration, Nov. 11, Veterans Plaza in UP’s Cirque Park

Submitted by Howard Lee.

University Place Veterans Plaza (nonprofit) and the City of University Place invite you to join us to celebrate Veterans Day 2023, November 11th, starting promptly at 11am in the Veterans Plaza, located in UP’s Cirque Park. There will be patriotic music, laying of a wreath at the Veterans Wall, and speeches by WA State Representative Mari Leavitt and UP Mayor Steve Worthington. Seating is limited due to the restricted size of Veterans Plaza. The event will occur rain or shine. More information will be published later but this civic event is certainly worthy of placing on your calendar.

