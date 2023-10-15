Online Auction to Support Homeless Pets in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its third annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction Oct. 18-27. The event benefits thousands of homeless, neglected, and abandoned pets.

Pre-registration for the event is now open! Pre-register today and gain exclusive access to explore over 70 auction items, including a Cancun getaway and a day of golf at Chambers Bay. All pre-registered guests are automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Mud Bay gift card.

In addition to bidding, supporters have the opportunity to make a Fund-A-Need donation to help the shelter reach its ambitious $30,000 fundraising goal to continue providing for animals in crisis.

For more information and to register early, visit https://raiseyourpaw2023.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse