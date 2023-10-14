 Building the Claudia Thomas Townhomes – The Suburban Times

Building the Claudia Thomas Townhomes

Submitted by Ellie Wilson.

The two Claudia Thomas Townhomes are well underway of becoming a reality in the Tillicum neighborhood. Many volunteers have already given of their time and effort.

Currently, we have these opportunities to help. We are in need of snacks and lunches for 12 Concordia College student volunteers who will be working October 23 through 26. Snacks may include fruit, cookies, crackers, cheese, chips, nuts, etc., fresh or packaged. Lunch may consist of sandwiches, pizza, wraps or box lunches. All snacks and lunches may be delivered directly to the site in Tillicum. Let’s keep our volunteers strong and healthy.

If you are able to provide snacks and/or lunches on any of these days, contact Ellie Wilson at 253-582-9249 or by email at geneandellie@gmail.com. Again, the four days are Monday, October 23 through Thursday, October 26. Lunch money is also accepted.

Thank you for your generosity.

