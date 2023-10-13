Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors Appoints Patrick Lewis to Fill Vacancy – The Suburban Times

Following Steilacoom Historical School District Board member Victor Hogan’s resignation, the Steilacoom Historical School Board interviewed eleven candidates who applied for the position.

The Board of Directors held a Special School Board Meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, to conduct interviews of the candidates.

In a unanimous decision, the Board of Directors appointed Patrick Lewis to fill the Position 2 vacancy.

Mr. Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Restaurant Management from New Mexico State University, and has 31 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He is a DuPont resident who has served the school community through roles in the PTA as well as district budget, levy, and bond committees. He has also given his time in the community coaching youth sports and volunteering at numerous local community events. Mr. Lewis expressed his desire to give the district’s children every opportunity to learn in a safe and fun environment, and shared his belief that education is the most important thing we can provide our youth.

Mr. Lewis will take the Oath of Office at the Regular School Board Meeting on October 18, 2023, at Pioneer Middle School, located at 1750 Bob’s Hollow Drive, DuPont, WA. The Position 2 Board Director’s term runs through November 2025.