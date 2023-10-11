Reimagining Cirque Park – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place is studying possible expansions of recreation opportunities at Cirque Bridgeport Park, a 22-acre community park in the heart of the city, more commonly known as Cirque Park. As a popular local amenity, the park is already much loved and well used. It was identified in the 2020 Parks Recreation and Open Space plan as an immediate opportunity for improvements related to the currently undeveloped gravel lot located in the northwest area of the park.

Share your ideas to help the City’s Department of Public Works and Parks plan a vibrant future for Cirque Park. Visit this page again as surveys go live, looking for your input, beginning in November!