Deputies and K9 “Ice” Locate GameStop Robber – The Suburban Times

Deputies and K9 “Ice” Locate GameStop Robber

On Monday Sept 18th at 12:52 pm our deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the GameStop at 136th and Meridian in Puyallup. The caller said a male suspect robbed the store implying he was armed with a gun.

What is very unfortunate for this business is they were already dealing with the aftermath of a burglary from 4 am that morning. The store had not been boarded up when this suspect entered the store and decided to rob them.

Our deputies arrived on scene and started checking with the business for surveillance video, a suspect description and direction of travel.

Deputies had a description and knew the suspect stole a couple of PlayStation 5 consoles before leaving on foot. They called for a K9 and Puyallup K9 Ice and his handler came in to help.

Deputies tracked past two school and through the woods till they located the stolen property behind the fence of a residential neighborhood.

Ultimately the suspect was found hiding in a shed and had to be pulled out and handcuffed.

Thanks to the great work by the deputies the property was recovered and the suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail and then charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment.

