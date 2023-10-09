It’s in the Bag – The Suburban Times

The baggers at Trader Joe’s on Sept. 20 may have been a little overdressed—and some might say a little underqualified—but that’s because they were a bit out of their element.

U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke and Sgt. Zach Bregel spent an hour bagging groceries (not criminals) at the Bridgeport Way store as part of Trader Joe’s “Guest Baggers” program. The pair used the time to introduce themselves to customers and employees and answered questions and concerns patrons had about public safety in U.P.

“We much prefer to meet the people we serve in a setting like this, as opposed to during an emergency situation,” Burke said. “I think it helps the community see that we truly are part of the community.” Burke said he thought he aced the assignment, but “I will say I thought Sgt. Bregel’s bagging skills were a bit shaky.”

For the record, Bregel counters that he finished his shift with no broken eggs but did enjoy some good laughs with the customers. “Chief Burke’s just jealous because I carefully separated the cold items and remembered to put the loaves of bread on the top of the bag.”