Pierce County Library Board to address budget, work plan and other issues – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m., regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill continue to review preliminary 2024 budget information, review the work plan for 2024 and updates to policies, sign a proclamation for National Friends of Libraries Week, and address additional topics in their business meeting.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The Library System projects a budget of $45 million for services, operations and capital investments in 2024. Taxes on residential and commercial property in the Library System’s service area are the primary source of funding for the Pierce County Library. 2024 marks the fifth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainability plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services for approximately 10 years.

In 2024, some of the primary activities in the Library’s work plan include engaging with the public to create a new strategic plan, developing a long-range plan for library buildings, hearing from the public about plans to build a new Sumner Pierce County Library, and opening an interim Lakewood Pierce County Library.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will continue reviewing and considering changes to numerous policies including the rules of conduct, public meeting rooms, community exhibits and accepting unsolicited materials and campaign literature and political forums.

To celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, the Board of Trustees plans to sign a proclamation to proclaim Oct. 15-21, 2023 Friends of Libraries Week in Pierce County. Seventeen Friends groups support Pierce County Library’s 18 full service libraries. The Friends groups volunteer time and resources to help support the libraries and enhance library service in Pierce County communities.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.