Letter: Awake! Awake! – The Suburban Times

Photo by author’s son, Matthew Anderson

It is a cry for help. A supplication from the depths of despair, a pouring out of grief even as the skies pour down an onslaught of side-ways driven rain.

When?

When will there be peace for this troubled heart?

And where?

Where will I find love again following so great a loss?

The appeal for hope and help in fact echoes the answer: ‘Awake! Awake!’

Awake.

Rise up.

Go down.

For there on the shoreline in the early morning, nothing moves. Not a ripple bestirs the water’s glass-like surface.

It is in this place of quiet, where heaven and earth are mirrored, that my soul becomes still.

Alone.

Away.

Awake.