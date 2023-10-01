 Letter: Awake! Awake! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Awake! Awake!

· · Leave a Comment ·

Photo by author’s son, Matthew Anderson

It is a cry for help. A supplication from the depths of despair, a pouring out of grief even as the skies pour down an onslaught of side-ways driven rain.

When?

When will there be peace for this troubled heart?

And where?

Where will I find love again following so great a loss?

The appeal for hope and help in fact echoes the answer: ‘Awake! Awake!’

Awake.

Rise up. 

Go down.

For there on the shoreline in the early morning, nothing moves.  Not a ripple bestirs the water’s glass-like surface.

It is in this place of quiet, where heaven and earth are mirrored, that my soul becomes still.

Alone.

Away.

Awake.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *