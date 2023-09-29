Deputies Save Elk Stuck in Tree Swing – The Suburban Times

On Friday September 1st our deputies responded to an injured animal call. Usually these can require deputies to put the injured animal down, which is not a fun thing to have to do. When deputies got to this call they saw an Elk who had gotten his antlers very tangled in the rope of a tree swing. With a delay for other agencies to respond our deputies stepped up to the challenge of freeing this young bull elk.

Watch as the deputy attempts to calm the elk, has a close call, but ultimately gets him free from his predicament.

(This is extremely dangerous and we would never want you to try this at home)