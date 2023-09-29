 Deputies Save Elk Stuck in Tree Swing – The Suburban Times

Deputies Save Elk Stuck in Tree Swing

On Friday September 1st  our deputies responded to an injured animal call. Usually these can require deputies to put the injured animal down, which is not a fun thing to have to do. When deputies got to this call they saw an Elk who had gotten his antlers very tangled in the rope of a tree swing. With a delay for other agencies to respond our deputies stepped up to the challenge of freeing this young bull elk.

Watch as the deputy attempts to calm the elk, has a close call, but ultimately gets him free from his predicament.

(This is extremely dangerous and we would never want you to try this at home)

