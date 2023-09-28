Start Your October at the Squeeze – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

Apples are the theme at the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze. And the Squeeze is the place to indulge in various tastes of the apple.

In addition to cider, an unfiltered, unsweetened drink made from pressed raw apples, the fruit will appear in various ways at the Squeeze. Featured will be apple fritters, pieces of apple covered in batter and deep fried. Caramel apples on a stick are favorites, with nuts or without!

There is apple pie and ice cream served in Steilacoom Town Hall with cinnamon sauce as a topper. A favorite is the cider floats, a delicious combination of ice cream and cider sipped through a straw. Cinnamon, cloves and allspice flavor the hot spiced cider that will be available.

Apple Butter spread on bread is an autumn treat. This concentrated form of apple sauce is concocted from slow, low cooking of apples into a caramelized concentration of thickened butter-like consistency that is also delicious on ice cream, as a condiment, stirred into oatmeal, as topping on waffles, used in baking, or served with a salty brie on crackers!

While eating these goodies, take time to listen to the music of Kristi and Steve Nebel, residents of Tacoma. They are an Americana/ Bluegrass group with Country, Folk, and pop oriented acoustic music. Alternating and playing with them will be Dave Harmonson, Seattle singer and musician known for similar genres, on acoustic and electric guitar, pedal and non pedal steel, dobro.

With entertainment like this, you may forget you came to the Apple Squeeze for the food!

The Squeeze is Sunday, October 1 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom, the historic town on the Sound. The event also features a street fair and children’s activities. For more information visit steilacoomhistorical.org.