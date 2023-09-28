Puppies found in a duffel bag – The Suburban Times

Thirteen puppies in 48 hours.

This weekend, we experienced something extremely rare – 13 puppies came to us from three separate locations in Pierce County. All were abandoned, and you won’t believe the heartbreaking ways they were found.

It started Saturday evening when Pierce County Control brought seven scared 7-week-old mixed-breed puppies to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The puppies had been found in a duffel bag, discarded like mere garbage.

Less than 24 hours later, two 10-week-old German shepherd mixes arrived at our shelter as strays after a caring citizen witnessed them being dumped on a rural property.

One day later, a concerned delivery driver found an entire family of neglected doodle mixes, including a mother, father, and their four puppies, abandoned in a cardboard box alongside a county road outside Gig Harbor. The parents were matted in some spots and bald in others, while the puppies were acting lethargic and weak.

“It was raining so the box was completely soaked,” the driver said. “They were all wet and cold. I didn’t want to leave them there.”

Caring for these pets is labor intensive and requires extensive resources. Our skilled shelter staff have the experience, knowledge, and dedication necessary, but we cannot do it without your support.

Our compassionate intake team carefully examined each sweet puppy for injury and illnesses while providing flea and tick preventatives, vaccines, and dewormer to prevent potentially deadly diseases. Currently, four of the puppies are in isolated kennels as we work to rule out potential infections like parvo and giardia that may be causing their weakness.

Your donation today will provide lifesaving care for these puppies and other pets who can’t care for themselves. With more and more pets arriving daily and the rising cost of supplies, we need your help to provide food, shelter, medicine, and love for them all.

No amount is too small to help save pets in need, so please give what you can today (click here).