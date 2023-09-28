Eddie Bratko named president of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Eddie Bratko has been named president of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals. Bratko joins MultiCare Health System from Catholic Health System (CHS) in Buffalo, New York.

Bratko will be responsible for the overall performance of both Tacoma General and Allenmore. He will build physician relationships and cultivate community partnerships for MultiCare throughout west Pierce County.

“Eddie is a talented and experienced leader who not only shares MultiCare’s values of respect, integrity, stewardship, excellence, collaboration and kindness, but is committed to helping us deliver the very best health system to our communities in the most cost effective, least burdensome fashion possible,” said Florence Chang, president MultiCare Health System. “Throughout his career, Eddie has demonstrated an ability to build trusting relationships with community partners and team members. I couldn’t be more excited to have him join our MultiCare family.”

Bratko joined Catholic Health System in 2010 as their director of financial services. He then moved to Mercy Hospital in Buffalo as the chief operating officer, later becoming president in 2019. He most recently served as the system vice president for strategic deployment at CHS. Before moving into health care, he spent 12 years at United Parcel Service (UPS).

“MultiCare has a long and rich history of providing for the health care needs of residents of the Puget Sound region,” said Bratko. “I’m looking forward to creating an environment of trust and working with the team at Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals to further MultiCare’s legacy of providing outstanding health care services for everyone.”

Bratko earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in economics from the University of Buffalo. He’s also completed coursework in health care delivery at Harvard Business School.

He and wife Maggie have three daughters. The family is looking forward to spending time outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.