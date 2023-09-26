Speed Counts When Countering Graffiti – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place, like other communities in the greater Puget Sound region, has seen an uptick in reports of graffiti or “tagging.”

One of the best ways to fight graffiti is to report it quickly to the U.P. Police Department’s non-emergency line at 253.287.4455. The sooner the police can identify who is responsible for cleanup, the sooner the work can begin.

“Research shows that the longer graffiti sticks around, the higher probability it will multiply or create other tags,” said Jennifer Hales, the City’s public safety administrator. She said that property owners can take simple steps to help deter taggers, such as improving lighting and making graffiti-prone areas more visible by removing overgrown vegetation. There are also numerous graffiti-resistant products that can be used to coat surfaces that are prone to vandalism.

University Place property owners are reminded that the City’s Municipal Code calls for penalties for allowing “graffiti nuisance property” to exist for 15 business days after the date the City serves a notice of violation. “We want to work with property owners to ensure quick removal and certainly don’t want to see innocent victims be penalized,” Hales said. “But we also know that we need to be vigilant to ensure graffiti does not become a chronic concern in U.P.”

If you have questions or concerns about graffiti or tagging in U.P., please email Jennifer Hales or call her at 253.798.3141.