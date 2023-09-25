Lakewood Eagle Scouts recognized – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council recognized Eagle Scouts Cal Tsuneyoshi, Gerard Bega and Guillaume (Guy) Bega for completion of recent projects in Lakewood. The three were thanked for their commitment to the community and their dedication to making Lakewood a better place for their neighbors.

Cal Tsuneyoshi took a leadership role replacing the aging orienteering markers at Fort Steilacoom Park. He organized volunteers and replaced the old markers to make it easier for orienteering leagues and individual players to use them.

The orienteering course was a previous Eagle Scout project and many of the course points were damaged and the paint faded. The orienteering course was unrecognizable.

Cal chose to do this project because he and his troop utilized the park and the course for scout meetings during COVID. That’s when he realized that the orienteering course was a project in need of a revitalization and worth of Eagle caliber.

He managed 25 volunteers who replaced and stored the orienteering posts along the course. He also created a cement pad near the “you are here” discovery trail sign and map, which is also where the course starts creating a place for groups to meet. The course is online and registered with Cascade Orienteering club. It is used by leagues as well as independent players.

Gerard Bega heard the Springbrook Community Garden was moving and he wanted to assist in helping to update the space. His older brother’s Eagle project built the original garden beds for the Springbrook Community Garden and he spent many days in the park weeding the garden.

When there weeding, he noticed the single compost bin was not adequate. It was small and there wasn’t enough space for all the compost. When he learned the garden was moving and the Springbrook Community wanted a compost bin for their new garden, he decided to make it his Eagle project and continue what his brother had started.

He salvaged most of the wood from the old garden beds because the wood and components were still in good condition to make the compost bin. He also decided to create three bins. He mounted them to posts, cemented them into the ground and added end posts to keep from shifting over time.

He managed 17 volunteers over nine days to provide 106 volunteer hours. Gerard says he is glad that his project will ensure the Springbrook Community can continue to grow produce to eat, donate to neighbors and local food banks.

“This was an enjoyable experience working with others to do this project, giving back to the City, and being able to help out in my community,” he said.

Guillaume Bega also wanted to continue the work of his older brother at the Springbrook Community Garden. Guillaume (Guy) refurbished four of the five wooden benches at the garden. He also installed a chalkboard in front of the benches to provide an educational area in the garden.

The renewal process consisted of tearing the old benches out of the concrete foundation, replacing bad legs, sealing the wood with stain, and installing the renewed benches in the new designated area within the expanded garden.

He worked alongside and managed 13 volunteers over eight days totaling 50 volunteer hours to complete this Eagle project. Guy shared that he is proud that the newly refurbished benches will continue to provide a place not only for the Springbrook Community to rest and enjoy their work after gardening, but also now the City of Lakewood and Springbrook Connections can continue their children’s gardening program during the summer.

Thank you Cal, Gerard and Guy for your hard work, your commitment to community and your volunteering spirit.