Kilmer, Timmons Spearhead Bipartisan “Fix Congress Caucus” – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Today (Sept. 21, 2023), U.S. Representatives and Co-Chairs of the Fix Congress Caucus Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and William Timmons (SC-04) launched the Fix Congress Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers committed to making Congress more effective, efficient, and transparent for the American people.

“The Modernization Committee was established with the sole mission of making Congress work better for the American people,” said Rep. Kilmer. “The same is true for the Fix Congress Caucus. By working together, our bipartisan membership will help make a difference well beyond the 118th Congress and ensure that the legislative branch is well-equipped to make ongoing improvements in service to all our constituents.”

“The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress passed over 200 recommendations to make Congress a more effective, efficient, and transparent institution,” said Rep. Timmons. “We hope to continue on the bipartisan success of the Modernization Committee and hear from more members and generate more ideas to make Congress work better on behalf of the American people. The Fix Congress Caucus will do just that.”

As Co-Chairs, Reps. Kilmer and Timmons hosted the first meeting of the Fix Congress Caucus at the U.S. Capitol Complex alongside guest speaker and moderator Christopher Bertram, a Fellow of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, co-founder of the American University Program on Legislative Negotiation, and a former Congressional and Executive Branch staffer.

“The caucus provides a forum for constructive dialogue for House members about how best to update, revitalize, and invigorate the U.S. Congress,” said Bertram. “They hope to engage a wide range of members and outside perspectives. I hope that my experience with the Program on Legislative Negotiations can be useful in identifying options for the caucus to consider.”

The primary goal of the Fix Congress Caucus is to provide a forum where members of Congress, their staff, and civic groups can:

Convene to discuss issues impacting Congress’ efficacy including but not limited to data and technology, staff capacity, continuity, ethics, effective policymaking, civility and collaboration, and oversight

Receive and provide information on congressional reform efforts, including implementation recommendations of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress (Select Committee)

Serve as a forum to generate additional ideas on how to continue reforming and modernizing Congress, including covering topics previously untouched by the Select Committee

Originating in the 116th Congress and seeing its tenure extended into the 117th, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress was mandated with the meticulous task of investigating multifaceted issues, pinpointing challenges, and areas of potential reform, and suggesting ways to bolster and rejuvenate the House. Recognizing its critical role, the 118th Congress introduced the Modernization Subcommittee within the Committee on House Administration. This new Caucus intends to work in tandem with the Modernization Subcommittee, nurturing dialogues and fostering action on groundbreaking reform strategies.

On a bi-monthly basis, the Caucus will engage its members in critical discussions, listen to guest speakers specialized in reform, facilitate focused legislative and strategic sessions, and more.

Founding members of the Fix Congress Caucus include: