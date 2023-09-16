Workshop on How to Apply for Certification With the Washington State Office of Minority and Women Business Enterprise September 27 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is partnering with Washington State Office of Minority and Women Business Enterprise (OMWBE) staff to host a workshop on resources available through OMWBE on September 27, 2023, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM, in the Tacoma Municipal Building, Room 243. The following items will be covered:

An overview of the City’s EIC Program

Training and overview of the OMWBE certification process

Documentation required and accepted by the OMWBE

Tips on how to successfully complete an OMWBE certification application

How to connect with staff at the City and the OMWBE

One-on-one support and ongoing follow-up

There will also be an opportunity for Q&A with staff at the City and the OMWBE before the workshop concludes. This free event will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, as there will be an opportunity to complete their OMWBE certification applications at this event. Registration details are available on makeittacoma.com.

Questions about this event, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826.