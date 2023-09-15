Expect construction on Steilacoom-DuPont Road the week of Sept. 18 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Next week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will alternate traffic through a single lane on Steilacoom-DuPont Road near Station Drive in DuPont.

The lane reduction allows Atkinson Construction to do land survey before construction begins on a roundabout south of Pendleton Avenue.

Alternating traffic on Steilacoom-DuPont Road

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone on Steilacoom-DuPont Road between Pendleton Avenue and Station Drive from:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday, Sept 18 to Friday, Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, daytime one-way alternating traffic on Pendleton Avenue under I-5 will resume the week of Sept. 25

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.