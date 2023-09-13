Resources to Help Your Student Excel in Clover Park School District – The Suburban Times

Academic gears are turning for Clover Park School District (CPSD) students as the 2023-24 school year kicks off with a sense of excitement and possibility. From kindergartners to high school seniors, everyone is back in action, absorbing knowledge, forging connections and exploring new passions. Here are some FREE resources to help CPSD students excel this academic season.

FREE Meals for All Students

Clover Park School District is providing free breakfast and lunch to all students this school year regardless of household income level. Families will receive an email with a survey for their household to complete by Sept. 15.

FREE Health Services

CPSD has partnered with Hazel Health to provide free virtual mental and physical health services to students. With parent or guardian permission, students can speak with a Hazel health professional right at school.

Physical health services include medical treatment for regular ailments such as stomach aches, headaches and everything in between. Hazel physicians can even send prescriptions to your pharmacy and coordinate services with your family doctor.

Students can schedule short-term therapy visits to help with everything from anxiety and depression to grief and bullying. Virtual therapists can also issue referrals to local providers for additional care and will coordinate directly with local health providers and school staff.

FREE Online Tutoring for Secondary Students

Getting extra help for assignments and essays has never been easier with Paper’s 24/7 tutor access. CPSD partners with Paper to provide unlimited access to free tutoring and essay feedback for secondary students. Students can access Paper through the Students page on the district website or by downloading the Paper app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Learning Apps are Your Friend

CPSD offers a variety of learning apps to help students learn at their own pace at home. Log into the Clever Portal under the Students page of the district website to access apps such as Freckle and Zearn that can take your student’s learning to the next level.

Learning apps supplement what students are learning in the classroom and offer families the chance to help their student improve in areas they need more help with or want to explore even further. Talk with your student’s teacher about ways you can use these to extend classroom work at home.