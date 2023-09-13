Online open house gives overview of changes coming to I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Travelers who use Interstate 5 near DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will want to plan ahead and stay engaged.
A three-year project is now underway on I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road that will bring upgrades to a section of the interstate that sees on average over 140,000 vehicles a day.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house and blog where people can get an overview of the project which include:
- Expanding HOV lanes on northbound I-5 from Mounts Road to 41st Division Drive
- Extending the southbound I-5 HOV lane to Center Drive.
- A new Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass that spans I-5 and railroad tracks.
The online open house will also provide important resources for travelers to help plan ahead and stay informed during construction.
I-5 Mounts Rd to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd Corridor Improvements online open house information
When: Aug. 31, 2023 through project completion
Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/i-5-mounts-to-steilacoom-dupont-rd/
Access for participation
The open house is available every day, 24 hours a day. Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house/meeting:
- DuPont Pierce County Library: 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont
- Steilacoom Library: 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom
Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/
Work zone safety
With approximately five miles of I-5 in Pierce County under construction, travelers are encouraged to:
- Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for safety.
- Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
- Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and other; do not use a phone when behind the wheel.
- Stay calm – add more travel time, leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.
