Online open house gives overview of changes coming to I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road – The Suburban Times

Online open house gives overview of changes coming to I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road

DUPONT – Travelers who use Interstate 5 near DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will want to plan ahead and stay engaged.

A three-year project is now underway on I-5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road that will bring upgrades to a section of the interstate that sees on average over 140,000 vehicles a day.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house and blog where people can get an overview of the project which include:

  • Expanding HOV lanes on northbound I-5 from Mounts Road to 41st Division Drive
  • Extending the southbound I-5 HOV lane to Center Drive.
  • A new Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass that spans I-5 and railroad tracks.

The online open house will also provide important resources for travelers to help plan ahead and stay informed during construction.

I-5 Mounts Rd to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd Corridor Improvements online open house information

When: Aug. 31, 2023 through project completion

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/i-5-mounts-to-steilacoom-dupont-rd/

Access for participation

The open house is available every day, 24 hours a day. Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house/meeting:

  • DuPont Pierce County Library: 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont
  • Steilacoom Library: 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Work zone safety
With approximately five miles of I-5 in Pierce County under construction, travelers are encouraged to:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for safety.
  • Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and other; do not use a phone when behind the wheel.
  • Stay calm – add more travel time, leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

