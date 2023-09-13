Celebrate the groundbreaking of the Pipeline Trail – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks invites you to the groundbreaking of the next phase of the Pipeline Trail. The event is happening Friday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. at 8206 Pipeline Rd. E. in Tacoma. This event will celebrate the expansion of the Pipeline Trail between Tacoma and Orangegate Park. Speakers for the event include Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, City of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, County Councilmember Marty Campbell (District 5), Parks and Recreation Director Roxanne Miles and a representative from Tacoma Public Utilities.

Phase 1 of the project will extend the current trail two miles by connecting the City of Tacoma’s Pipeline Trail at 72nd St. E. and Waller Rd. E. to Orangegate Park (8491 Pipeline Rd. E.). The project also includes building a new trailhead at Orangegate Park. Construction is expected to begin Oct. 2 and continue into fall 2024.

The Pipeline Trail will provide residents with expanded non-motorized commuting and recreational opportunities, supporting healthy active living. Future phases of this trail will expand to connect Tacoma to South Hill and the existing Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail. To learn more about the Pipeline Trail project, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/PipelineTrail.

For more details about the groundbreaking, visit the event website.