Deputy crawls into pipe to save dog – The Suburban Times

At 9:39 pm on September 7th, our deputies responded to an injured animal call at the 10700 block of Woodland Ave E. The caller reported a dog had been hit by a car and crawled into a culvert under the road.

Animal Control was not immediately available and deputies were able to see the dog in the pipe.

One of our deputies stripped off his gear and crawled into the pipe to rescue the pup. You can see the dog lay on top of the deputy when he made it up to him.

The deputy used a blanket to slowly pull the dog out. Once the dog was out he transported it to the emergency vet. Without any help the dog would have probably stayed in the pipe and not survived.

Stepping up where so many would not, these deputies are full of compassion and awesomeness! So proud!

(This gives serious “It” vibes and he is way braver than the rest of us)