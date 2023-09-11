MultiCare launches adolescent behavioral health program – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System opened a new adolescent day program at its behavioral health clinic in Burien last month.

The new partial hospitalization program (PHP) provides intensive, comprehensive, evidence-based dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) for youth 13-17 struggling with depression, dysregulated emotions and self-harm behaviors.

DBT works to change a patient’s thought patterns and behaviors in combination with mindfulness training to increase their distress tolerance, emotional regulation and interpersonal skills.

The six-week program fills a critical gap in behavioral health services that currently exists between inpatient and outpatient care. The program provides support for adolescents transitioning out of inpatient treatment and those in outpatient care who need more focused support.

“This new program offers youth struggling with depression, self-harm behaviors, chronic suicidality or emotional dysregulation time to focus on gaining skills that can help them,” said Dr. Lucas McIntyre, PHP medical director. “Our therapy accepts these patients where they are and recognizes that they can get better and do better in the long run.”

The partial hospitalization program offers parents and guardians the opportunity to learn about DBT and develop skills to help their adolescent. The program will serve 12 youth at a time and is staffed by a team of five behavioral health specialists.

The PHP is funded in part by the Washington State Health Care Authority. Additional funding comes from the MultiCare Behavioral Health Foundation. The program is accepting patient referrals only. To learn more, call 206-257-6794.