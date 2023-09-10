Statewide Flag Lowering for Patriot Day – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, September 11, 2023 , for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.