Statewide Flag Lowering for Patriot Day – The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering for Patriot Day

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, September 11, 2023, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

