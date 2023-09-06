South Sound 911 launches first 911 Community Academy – The Suburban Times

Pierce County residents can learn about the inner workings of their local 911 center through participation in the South Sound 911 Community Academy. The no-cost academy is scheduled from Oct. 3 to Nov. 7 and will host sessions on Tuesdays, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at South Sound 911.

The South Sound 911 Community Academy offers a comprehensive look at 911 and dispatch operations and other functions within the agency. Participants will walk away with a better understanding of emergency services and gain insight into the various roles, from 911 telecommunicators to law enforcement and fire dispatchers.

“We are excited to introduce the South Sound 911 Community Academy,” said Executive Director Deborah Grady. “This is a great opportunity for our residents to connect directly with those in action and understand the fundamentals of emergency public safety communications.”

The 911 Academy is limited to 20 participants; interested residents should register online at SouthSound911CommunityAcademy.eventbrite.com by Sept. 27. Space is limited to 20. To be eligible, participants must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.