 South Sound 911 launches first 911 Community Academy – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

South Sound 911 launches first 911 Community Academy

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County residents can learn about the inner workings of their local 911 center through participation in the South Sound 911 Community Academy. The no-cost academy is scheduled from Oct. 3 to Nov. 7 and will host sessions on Tuesdays, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at South Sound 911.

The South Sound 911 Community Academy offers a comprehensive look at 911 and dispatch operations and other functions within the agency. Participants will walk away with a better understanding of emergency services and gain insight into the various roles, from 911 telecommunicators to law enforcement and fire dispatchers.

“We are excited to introduce the South Sound 911 Community Academy,” said Executive Director Deborah Grady. “This is a great opportunity for our residents to connect directly with those in action and understand the fundamentals of emergency public safety communications.”

The 911 Academy is limited to 20 participants; interested residents should register online at SouthSound911CommunityAcademy.eventbrite.com by Sept. 27. Space is limited to 20. To be eligible, participants must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *