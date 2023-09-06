Kilmer Introduces BUDS Resolution to Promote Bipartisan Cooperation – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Today (Sept. 5, 2023), U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced that he and U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, II (MO-05), Young Kim (CA-40), William Timmons (SC-04), Dean Phillips (MN-03), and Mike Carey (OH-15) introduced the Building Unity through Dual Sponsors (BUDS) Resolution to promote bipartisan cooperation in Congress. Under current House rules, only one representative can sponsor a piece of legislation. The BUDS Resolution seeks to modify this, permitting two representatives from opposite political parties to jointly sponsor a bill, resolution, or joint resolution.

“In my neck of the woods, we know that when folks sit down and work together, we can achieve great things,” said Rep. Kilmer. “The BUDS Resolution isn’t just about modernizing congressional rules – it’s about modernizing our mindset and creating an environment where bipartisanship isn’t the exception but the rule. By allowing dual sponsorship of legislation across party lines, we’re not just talking about bipartisanship – we’re structuring it into the very fabric of how Congress operates.”

“As a member of the recent Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, one of my highest priorities was finding ways to strengthen bipartisan collaboration among the people’s representatives—because that is what the American people want to see from their elected officials,” said Rep. Cleaver. “This simple yet important resolution, taken from our work on the Modernization Committee, would not only foster bipartisan partnerships in the People’s House—which leads to better governance for the American people—but it will also help the public better understand which lawmakers are truly committed to working across the aisle for the betterment of their communities. I want to thank Representative Kim for co-leading this bipartisan resolution, and I look forward to working with her, our co-sponsors and endorsing organizations to facilitate more cooperation in Congress.”

“Bipartisanship isn’t a bad word – it’s more important than ever. Congress must be able to come together and find common ground to get things done for the American people,” said Rep. Kim. “Since day one, I have fought to break through the partisan gridlock, bring some commonsense to Washington, and get things done. The BUDS Act reflects this commitment and aims to encourage more bipartisanship and ensure we focus on delivering results for our constituents over petty infighting. I am proud to introduce this commonsense bill with Rep. Cleaver and am hopeful we can get this across the finish line.”

“Bipartisanship is happening all the time in Congress. One thing we can do to show the American people we are working together is implementing dual sponsorships,” said Rep. Timmons. “This change will promote more bipartisan policy solutions and help modernize the legislative process.”

“I’m on a mission to inspire a new era of collaboration in Congress,” said Rep. Phillips. “As other political leaders focus on division, my staff and I will always pursue common ground for the common good. Pleased to join likeminded colleagues in paving the way for bipartisanship.”

“Working across the aisle to deliver real results for my constituents is my biggest priority in Congress,” said Rep. Carey. “This legislation will make it easier to identify bipartisan measures and build support for their passage.”

The BUDS Resolution is endorsed by the Bipartisan Policy Center Action, Demand Progress, Foundation for American Innovation, and Issue One.

“Fostering a legislative process that encourages bipartisanship and collaboration helps lay the foundation for effective governance and sustainable progress for the American people,” said Taylor J. Swift, Senior Policy Advisor, Demand Progress. “This legislation will substantively help increase the incentives and reduce challenges for lawmakers to work across the aisle from the very beginning.”