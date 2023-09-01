U.P. to celebrate five ribbon cutting over two weeks – The Suburban Times

Yes, you read that right! Over the next two weeks, U.P. will celebrate five new or re-opening businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Representatives of existing U.P. businesses are encouraged to attend these events. They are a great way to meet the “new kids on the block” and to build your business network.

Hotworx

7305 40th St. W.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

South Sound Endodontics

2424 Mildred St. W.

Tues., Sept. 12, 2023, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Pacific Wellness and University Place Medical Clinic

4114 Bridgeport Way W.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Keays Wellness Clinic

8404 27th St. W.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 1:30-2:30 p.m.