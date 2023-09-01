 U.P. to celebrate five ribbon cutting over two weeks – The Suburban Times

U.P. to celebrate five ribbon cutting over two weeks

Yes, you read that right! Over the next two weeks, U.P. will celebrate five new or re-opening businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Representatives of existing U.P. businesses are encouraged to attend these events. They are a great way to meet the “new kids on the block” and to build your business network.

Hotworx
7305 40th St. W.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

South Sound Endodontics
2424 Mildred St. W.
Tues., Sept. 12, 2023, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Pacific Wellness and University Place Medical Clinic
4114 Bridgeport Way W.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Keays Wellness Clinic
8404 27th St. W.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

