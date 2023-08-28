Lakewood: Washington Blvd Construction Update – The Suburban Times

All utility work has been completed for the project with the exception of street lighting conduit between 83rd and Interlaaken. Crews have graded for various curbing this week and will continue to grade next week for sidewalk and concrete pavement in the roundabout at Lake City/Washington. Circulating island barrier and rolled curbs were poured at the Lake City/Washington and 83rd/Washington roundabouts. Additionally, the exterior curb and gutter was poured between Lake City and 83rd.
