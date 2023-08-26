PIERCE COUNTY BODY CAM: Drive By Shooting Suspect Caught – The Suburban Times

On August 8th at around 3:07 pm, our deputies were assisting the FBI task force with looking for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect who was wanted out of the city of Tacoma for a drive by shooting. The suspect was recently Involved in 2 pursuits, 1 with Tacoma and WSP and 1 with our University Place Deputies.

When deputies found the suspect he ran into one of our patrol cars and then fled. Deputies were able to use a PIT maneuver to get the car stopped at the 8400 block of Pacific Ave and the suspect fled again on foot.

Watch to see how deputies and undercover officers gave chase and were able to catch this suspect.

For all this trouble the suspect was booked and charged with 3 counts of Assault in the 1st Degree, Drive by Shooting, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Felony Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a DUI. His bail for just the 3 Assault counts was $750,000. Fantastic Job everyone!