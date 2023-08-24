Friends of the Lakewood Library Book Sale: Successful For us All! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Friends of the Lakewood Library.

On Saturday, August 19, the Friends of the Lakewood Library held their first book sale in over a year. (The last sales were held in May 2022, at the Lakewood Library, days before the library closed its doors.) This year’s sale was held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Gravelly Lake Dr. Although not at the magnitude as previous ones, it was nevertheless successful. Books were laid out by subject and, as always, prices were very low. Many previous members returned and renewed their membership, and we welcomed many new members. The Friends will continue to support the Lakewood Library, especially Tillicum, with their children, teen, and adult programs. Friends also have an ongoing book sale at the Tillicum branch. We want to thank all who supported the sale with your donations and with your purchases. And for those who attended our sale, we hope you found treasures! See you at the next sale – date to be determined.