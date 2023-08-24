Construction crew uses water truck to help extinguish fast-moving brush fire – The Suburban Times

We want to give a huge shout out to a local construction crew who pitched in to help stop a brush fire from spreading to nearby homes last week.

Last Friday morning, a deputy came across a brush fire alongside eastbound SR-512 in Parkland, just west of the Pacific Ave S exit. Fire personnel were dispatched, and the deputy updated that the fire was quickly spreading to the south, threatening residences near 110th St S and 9th Ave Ct S.

A Ceccanti Construction crew was working on a project in the area, saw the smoke, and quickly responded with their water truck. They fought back the flames from the south as Central Pierce Fire & Rescue combated the fire from SR-512. Thanks to this team effort, no homes were damaged.