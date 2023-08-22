Rotary Club of Clover Park earns Rotary Citation Award for 2022-2023 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Hallie McCurdy of the Rotary Club of Clover Park.

The Rotary Club of Clover Park received notice on August 17 that it received the Rotary Citation Award for 2022-2023. This is the most significant award a club can achieve.

In order to receive this distinction the club must meet a minimum of 13 goals for the year. Clover Park’s goals were focused around service participation, action group participation, leadership development, service projects, foundation giving, social activities, international literacy, and media stories. Major projects and fundraisers included continued work on the restoration of the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area, the Annual Golf Tournament at American Lake Veterans Golf Course, Clover Park Rotary Invitational FUNdraiser, International Literacy contributions to Dominican Republic, Christmas shopping and donations to multiple local non-profit organizations, food packing and holiday baskets.

The Rotary Citation is an award that recognizes the hard work clubs do throughout the year. Taking action toward achieving the citation goals helps clubs engage their members, stay relevant in their communities, and run more efficiently. A welcoming and engaging club also reflects the values of Rotary. When clubs work to achieve these goals, they also contribute to the overall health and culture of Rotary for generations to come. To be eligible for the Rotary Citation, clubs need to begin the year as active clubs in good standing.

Clover Park Rotary is a home for Rotarians in Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom and surrounding communities. We are neighbors, community leaders, and global citizens uniting for the common good. With you, we can accomplish even more!

If you are interested in joining, visit the website at cloverparkrotary.org. The club meets weekly at noon, CARR’s Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood.