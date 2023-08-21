KNKX: Puyallup Tribe’s partnership with Kenmore Air takes off with scenic South Sound seaplane flights – The Suburban Times

“Members of the Puyallup Tribe described it as an historic day, when a newly-painted seaplane from Kenmore Air touched down on Commencement Bay, with a distinctive red, black and white livery featuring tribal art depicting a salmon on the aircraft’s tail.

“The new seaplane flights start taking off Friday from the new Puyallup Tribal Air Terminal on Ruston Way in Tacoma, Washington. It’s a partnership with Kenmore Air, a regional airline based north of Seattle that specializes in scenic and destination seaplane flights.” Read the rest of the story at the KNKX website.

Hat tip to Don Doman for forwarding the story link.