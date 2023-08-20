Are you signed up for Emergency Alerts? – The Suburban Times

On Wednesday, August 16th at approximately 12:50 p.m., West Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Crews arrived to find a fast-moving grass fire near Waughop Lake in Lakewood. Due to the size of the brush fire and how quickly it was moving, it elevated to a second and then a third alarm fire.

The City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Police Department alerted residents to evacuate if they were within a half-mile radius of the fire. Multiple reverse 9-1-1 calls and door-to-door notifications were made to alert impacted residents. These evacuations were voluntary and were lifted at approximately 5:00 p.m.

To sign up for CodeRED notifications , please visit our Emergency Alerts page if you live or work in Lakewood, University Place and/or Steilacoom. CodeRED alerts are used in addition to social media platforms and news media interviews during incidents of this magnitude. Please consider following us on social media and signing up for CodeRED alerts to stay as updated as possible.

We want to thank the community for their support and patience during this very dynamic incident.