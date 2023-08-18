There’s a lot boiling below those mounds of Thatcher Ants – The Suburban Times

Story by Pamela Sleezer, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office.

Todd Zuchowski, Fish and Wildlife Branch Chief for Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Public Works – Environmental Division, holds up a stick covered in Thatcher Ants while discussing the insects’ positive impact on the local environment. Photo by Edzel Butac.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Have you ever wondered about those massive mounds writhing with ants scattered across the grounds of Joint Base Lewis-McChord?

Surprisingly, those mounds of ants provide a valuable service to the areas they occupy. Thatching Ants build their impressive mounds out of decaying materials on the forest floor, providing soil aeration in the process and they are actually predators of other invasive insects.

“So, they’re actually not that bad to have around,” said Todd Zuchowski, Fish and Wildlife Branch Chief for JBLM’s Directorate of Public Works – Environmental Division.

This is just one of more than 100,000 mounds of Thatcher Ants that can be found across Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Photo by Edzel Butac.

