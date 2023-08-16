Strickland Seeks Answers on State’s Plan to Fund Local Efforts to Combat Opioid Epidemic – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (August 15, 2023), U.S. Representative Marilyn Stickland (WA-10) joined seven members of the Washington congressional delegation calling for the State to provide answers about its long-term plan to reduce critical Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) funding for regional drug task forces that help local communities fight the opioid epidemic.

In a bipartisan letter to Governor Jay Inslee, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of Byrne JAG funding to the work of the 16 active multi-jurisdictional task forces (MJTFs) in Washington state.

“For the last seventeen years, Byrne JAG has been a stable source of funding for MJTFs in Washington, enabling them to carry out operations, purchase new equipment and hire personnel. Eliminating Byrne JAG funding for MJTFs — without first guaranteeing an alternative funding source — could prove disastrous for Washington,” the lawmakers wrote.

The bipartisan letter was also signed by Reps. Rick Larsen (WA-02), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Kim Schrier (WA-08), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03).

Background

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) program is the leading source of federal justice funding for states, tribes and local governments supporting a range of criminal legal system improvement and community advancement initiatives, including MJTFs.

Washington MJTFs need more, not fewer, resources to overcome unprecedented challenges, including record-breaking drug trafficking across the U.S.-Canada border. In February, monthly drug seizures at the U.S.-Canada border hit a three-year high with more than 27,600 pounds of illegal drugs confiscated. In addition, a total of 559,396 fentanyl pills were seized by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force in 2022, significantly up from 142,877 pills in 2021 and 20,050 pills in 2020.

Additional Resources

To read the full letter, click here.

For more information on Byrne JAG, click here.