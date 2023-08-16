 Partners for Parks Launches Awareness Events for the H-Barn Restoration Project – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks Launches Awareness Events for the H-Barn Restoration Project

LAKEWOOD — Partners for Parks is building awareness and making its case for support through a series of small group gatherings with community leaders, neighbors and park enthusiasts interested in the H-Barn restoration project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

The small gatherings are designed to grow community awareness and donor support for this exciting project, and will be led by a new Leadership Awareness Committee, which includes the following community leaders:  

  • Alan & Debbie Billingsley, as Co-Chairs
  • David Boyd
  • Kris Kauffman
  • Sally Martinez
  • Dwight Williams

On July 26, Partners for Parks hosted its first leadership awareness event in Steilacoom, hosted in the home of Dr. David & Peggy Kennel. About 40 people were in attendance for an engaging, informative and inspiring evening of fun with presentations by members of the Partners for Parks board. 

This $7.5 million historic preservation and restoration project is a public-private partnership between the City of Lakewood and Partners for Parks to preserve and restore an iconic barn-complex at Fort Steilacoom Park into a unique, multi-purpose event space for public and private recreational use.

Partners for Parks is leading the private-sector effort to raise $3.5 million of the total $7.5 million from individual donors, foundations, businesses and service organizations. To date, the H-Barn Project has gifts and signed commitments of $1.3 million towards its private-sector goal of $3.5 million. You can help us reach our goal!

To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, joining the PFP board, attending a future awareness event or to volunteer in support of this historic campaign, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.

About Partners for Parks
Partners for Parks is a collaboration of Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions, military and businesses that have come together for the purpose of assisting in the improvement of Lakewood area parks.

