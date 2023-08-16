 Helicopters to the rescue for Fort Steilacoom Park fire – The Suburban Times

Helicopters to the rescue for Fort Steilacoom Park fire

Lakewood’s Tom McClellan shared these photos showing a UH-60 and a U.S. Forest Service UH-1 using Lake Louise as a water source to fight the brush fire in Fort Steilacoom Park on August 16. The evacuation order was lifted around 5 pm.

U.S. Forest Service Bell UH-1. Photo by Tom McClellan.
UH-60. Photo by Tom McClellan.
UH-1 and UH-60 performing an aerial dance. Photo by Tom McClellan.
Lakewood Police Department photo of the burned out field south of Waughop Lake in Fort Steilacoom.

