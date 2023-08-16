Helicopters to the rescue for Fort Steilacoom Park fire – The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Tom McClellan shared these photos showing a UH-60 and a U.S. Forest Service UH-1 using Lake Louise as a water source to fight the brush fire in Fort Steilacoom Park on August 16. The evacuation order was lifted around 5 pm.
