City of Lakewood asks residents near Ft. Steilacoom Park to evacuate – The Suburban Times

A brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park was elevated to a three alarm fire around 2 pm on August 16 according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Twitter/X account.

King 5’s helicopter over head shots can be seen here.

The City of Lakewood’s Twitter/X account has the following information (as of 2:31 pm, August 16, 2023).

If you are in the following areas around Fort Steilacoom Park, please evacuate. @WestPierce crews are responded to a fire at Fort Steilacoom Park near @PierceColleg.

98th Street SW: If you are on 98th Street east of Farwest Drive: Evacuate

100th Ave SW: If you are between 98th Street and 99th Street: Evacuate

99th Street: If you are East of Farwest Drive between there and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

100th Street CT: If you are between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

100th Ave: If you are north of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive): Evacuate

100th Street: If you are off 100th Ave: Evacuate

Evacuations are not required, but highly encouraged at this time. Please use Farwest Drive in either direction to evacuate.