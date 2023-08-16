 City of Lakewood asks residents near Ft. Steilacoom Park to evacuate – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City of Lakewood asks residents near Ft. Steilacoom Park to evacuate

· · Leave a Comment ·

A brush fire at Fort Steilacoom Park was elevated to a three alarm fire around 2 pm on August 16 according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Twitter/X account.

King 5’s helicopter over head shots can be seen here.

The City of Lakewood’s Twitter/X account has the following information (as of 2:31 pm, August 16, 2023).

If you are in the following areas around Fort Steilacoom Park, please evacuate. @WestPierce crews are responded to a fire at Fort Steilacoom Park near @PierceColleg.

98th Street SW: If you are on 98th Street east of Farwest Drive: Evacuate

100th Ave SW: If you are between 98th Street and 99th Street: Evacuate

99th Street: If you are East of Farwest Drive between there and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

100th Street CT: If you are between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

100th Ave: If you are north of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive): Evacuate

100th Street: If you are off 100th Ave: Evacuate

Evacuations are not required, but highly encouraged at this time. Please use Farwest Drive in either direction to evacuate.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *