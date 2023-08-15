 Zoo animals staying cool during hot temps – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Zoo animals staying cool during hot temps

· · Leave a Comment ·

As a powerful heat wave hits the greater Tacoma area with temperatures in the 90s, keepers at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma are finding ways to keep the animals cool.

The safety and well-being of the animals is the keepers’ number one priority, and keepers offer all of the animals round-the-clock access to shade and fresh water. They also get lots of “yummy” ice treats, like “fishsicles” or “bloodsicles”…not quite a human’s go-to flavor for a popsicle, but they are devoured by many of the animals! 

On a walk around the Zoo this morning (Tuesday), guests could see the 2-year-old polar bear sisters plunge, splash and wrestle in their saltwater pool. Sumatran tiger Sanjiv excitedly licked a pile of ice (topped with blood). Asian small-clawed otters Javin and Arista swam in their pool below a waterfall and rolled around in piles of ice. Asian elephant Suki played in her hose and gave herself a mud bath. And the penguin colony dove and swam in their pool.  

“We love watching the animals enjoy their pools, ice treats, and hoses,” said the zoo’s General Curator Malia Somerville. “When the temperature is this high, we give them many options to cool off.”  

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *