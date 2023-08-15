Seeley Lake Park Brush Fire – The Suburban Times

Firefighters at the scene of a large brush fire at Seeley Lake Park at the 9100 block of Lakewood Drive. Fire under control, but firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots. Cause under investigation. No injuries reported.
Comments
Angel T says
I drove by there at around 3pm and they’re already out of the area so they got it under control thankfully.