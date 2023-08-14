Meeting of Mayors in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Mayors, city managers and administrators gathered in Lakewood last week. They met at the invitation of Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen.

The topic of the meeting was public safety concerns across the region. The purpose was to identify ways to work together to advocate for stronger public safety measures at the state level.

“In 2023, the Legislature had an opportunity to prioritize public safety and address the pressing concerns of its residents,” said Mayor Jason Whalen. “And while legislators made some strides to enhance public safety, a closer examination reveals that we need more work done to ensure the safety and well-being of those we represent.”

It is imperative to have a “commonsense and meaningful approach” to public safety policy, Whalen said. He invited the leaders to embark on a process to foster a collaborative environment. Through open dialogue the hope is leaders will express concerns and share experiences. The final goal is to offer actionable solutions to state leaders.

“Together, we can amplify our voices and convey a unified message to state leaders, urging them to address the concerns of our residents,” Whalen told the group.

Lakewood will organize future meetings. The city looks forward to strengthening relationships and voicing countywide concerns in Olympia.