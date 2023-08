Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse? Find help and encouragement at GriefShare’s Loss of a Spouse seminar.

Sunset Bible Church is hosting this seminar on Sunday, August 27th from 1:30-3:00pm. For more information, or to sign up, please go to www.griefshare.org and click on “Find a Group”. Type in 98466 and look for the August 27th event.